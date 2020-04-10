High wind gusts continue; patchy frost and eventual heavy rain, storms to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – After an active stretch of weather, we’re left with a different kind of “active.” We’ll see plenty of sunshine between Good Friday and Saturday. However, the wind is still a factor throughout the day Friday.

Sustained winds will once again be between 15 and 30 mph, with wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph for most of us.

As a result, a Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Keep in mind that a few downed trees and spotty power outages will be possible. Even though the ground is wet, there’s still the potential for brush fires. We saw that happen Thursday near Buena Vista.

Overnight, the wind should gradually calm. Where the wind calms almost completely, we’ll stand the chance of seeing some patchy frost. Temperatures first thing Saturday morning will start out in the 30s.

Saturday looks very nice, with a wealth of sunshine overhead and temperatures recovering into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We won’t see frost Sunday morning, as clouds begin to move in. These clouds come in ahead of our next weather maker.

So while sunrise services (most of which are being done virtually) will be dry, rain gradually increases later in the day.

Keep a close eye on the forecast, though, for Sunday night into Monday morning.

A severe weather outbreak is likely in parts of the Deep South and/or Tennessee River Valley.

As an area of low pressure emerges from the Gulf, it’s likely that a line or broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms develops to our west. This will move east and could produce strong-to-severe weather in our area.

In addition, we expect 1-2″ of rain (locally higher), which could lead to localized flooding. Be sure to stay weather aware, and make sure you have ways (plural) to get weather alerts.

After this storm passes, the weather turns cooler once again for mid-to-late next week.