Dangerous heat develops for parts of the area prior to scattered storms

ROANOKE, Va. – The one-two punch frequently delivered by heat and humidity strikes again Tuesday afternoon, leading to another Heat Advisory for the Southside from Noon to 8 p.m. This is where the heat index could top out between 103 and 108° again.

Heat Advisory for the Southside Tuesday afternoon and evening

Areas outside of that will still feel the effects of heat and humidity, but perhaps to a slightly lesser extent.

What a lot of us are hoping for is some relief for our yards and gardens. That will only come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, given how hot and humid it will be, anything that forms could turn strong-to-severe.

Storm threats for Tuesday afternoon and evening

Storms will begin to fire up close to and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway between about 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Futuretracker - 1 p.m. Tuesday

These will drift to the east, with a few getting stronger as they move into hotter air.

Futuretracker - 4 p.m. Tuesday

As we head into the evening, a few storms will still linger. The later we go, however, the more heat we lose. So, storms will likely fizzle out beyond sunset.

Futuretracker - 7 p.m. Tuesday

This likely won’t bode well for anyone trying to get a look at the NEOWISE comet , but give it a shot if you’re feeling adventurous this evening.

When and where to look for NEOWISE Tuesday evening

We’ll be caught in a pattern of (more typical) heat and humidity along with daily showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday. The jet stream farther north will set off a series of fronts that will lift the air and start that process each day. Highs each afternoon will make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

What We're Tracking - Wednesday through Friday

Heading into the weekend, the jet stream retreats north. This is partially thanks to an area of high pressure over the central U.S. This will lead the air to sink, compress and heat up once again.

What We're Tracking - This Weekend

This weekend’s highs will likely reach the low to mid 90s with limited storm chances.