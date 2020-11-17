Novembrrrr: Coldest air of the season on the horizon

ROANOKE, Va. – Up until this point, it’s been one of the warmest Novembers on record. That’s what makes our next cold snap a little bit of a shock to the system.

Tuesday starts out chilly, as you would expect this time of year. Looks can be deceiving on a day like Tuesday. Despite sunshine, we’ll only top out in the 40s in the New River Valley and Highlands. The rest of us will only be in the low to mid 50s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 11/17/2020

The wind will be a factor once again. A reinforcing cold front has moved through, with the wind moving constantly at about 15-25 mph and gusting higher from time to time.

Wind speed and direction for Tuesday, 11/17/2020

The wind backs off a little bit at night, with temperatures falling into the 20s to near 30° by Wednesday morning. For Lynchburg and Roanoke, this will be the first freeze of the season. This is the longest we’ve had to wait for a fall freeze in the Hill City.

Overnight temperatures heading into Wednesday, 11/18/2020

Make sure any outdoor plants are brought in. Keep your pets indoors. Disconnect the garden hose before going to bed. Allow the car some time to get going in the morning, and keep an eye on the tire pressure light. Big changes in temperature can lower the tire pressure.

Tips for freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings

As quick as we cool down, however, we warm right back up. Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will be back to about 65-70°! This ought to make for a nice weekend of decorating for the holidays!

Upper air pattern by Friday, 11/20/2020

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-to-10 day outlook shows warmer than average weather (average high in the mid-50s and average low in the mid-30s). The wettest weather will be along a front next week to our west.

Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook through Thanksgiving

We’ll see some showers Monday and Tuesday from that front, with most forecast data keeping us dry through Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you posted throughout the next week and a half.