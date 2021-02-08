Calm start to the week (thankfully) before storm track returns to the Southeast

ROANOKE, Va. – For those that got the advertised snow Sunday morning, be extra careful on side streets, bridges, ramps and sidewalks Monday morning. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s, making things pretty slick out there to start.

Out the door Monday morning - 2/8/2021

Throughout the week, we’ll have Arctic air to our north and fairly cool air to our south. This leaves the forecast subject to a) temperature swings, b) precipitation chances and c) adjustments.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through 2/17/2021

As we go throughout the day Monday, however, high pressure takes good care of us. This will lead to seasonable temperatures and more sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/8/2021

As high pressure moves east, however, low level moisture sneaks in at night. Clouds increase, as does the chance for some fog and drizzle through Tuesday morning.

Low temperature forecast for Tuesday morning, 2/9/2021

Once that moves out, we’re warmer Tuesday afternoon with most of us around 50-55°.

The wedge of cool air returns Wednesday, with a boundary splitting the northern half of our area from the southern half. As you get closer to I-64 and points north, it’s possible that we see a wintry mix develop later in the day Wednesday.

FutureTracker - late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning

The more pronounced storm system comes in late Thursday into Thursday night. Depending on how much cold air is available at the surface, we’ll either see a chilly rain or periods of freezing rain into early Friday morning.

What we're tracking for Thursday, 2/11/2021

Keep checking back for updates as we go throughout the week and get more refined and detailed forecast data.