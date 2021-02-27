Flood watch issued for some as rounds of rain are expected this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We ended the week with cooler temperatures and a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. You’re waking up to more rain and chilly air to get the weekend started.

This is all part of an active pattern which we will be affected by in the coming days. Today’s chances will be confined mainly to the morning, although there could be a spotty shower around at times after lunchtime.

Precipitation chances over the next 12 hours (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Rain develops again late tonight and pushes through Sunday morning. I believe it will be a similar set-up to today where we have lower coverage of showers during the afternoon and evening.

What we're tracking Sunday 9 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Finally, Monday will feature one more opportunity for rain in the morning, followed by a drier afternoon.

What we're tracking Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

With all of this rain in the forecast, the various National Weather Service offices that serve our region have issued a flood watch from now until 12 p.m. on Monday.

The heaviest rain is projected to fall west of the Parkway, thus highlighting which areas will have the highest risk for flooding.

Flood watch until 12 p.m. Monday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures the next few days will be all over the place, dependent on where frontal boundaries set up.

We trend up by about 10 to 15 degrees for today’s highs, then another 10-ish degrees for Sunday’s highs. This kind of warmth kills the possibility of any wintry weather this weekend.

Weekend forecast highs (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for temperatures to cool a bit on Monday, although we’ll still be above-average. Sunshine finally returns to the area Tuesday.