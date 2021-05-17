Get to know Your Local Weather Authority: Chris Michaels

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast!

Typically, we use this weekly newsletter to explain current weather phenomena; however, this week will be a little different!

We’re starting a mini-series and we’re taking you behind the scenes with the four meteorologists who make up Your Local Weather Authority.

Jeff, Chris, Delaney and I will talk about our backgrounds in meteorology and what led us to Roanoke and WSLS 10.

First up, Chris Michaels. Take it away Chris!

Chris Michaels (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Thanks Justin!

Hey guys, Chris Michaels, here.

