Get to know Your Local Weather Authority: Jeff Haniewich

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast!

Through our recent mini-series, we’ve met two members of Your Local Weather Authority so far: Chris Michaels and Delaney Wearden. This week, we’re talking to the Chief! Jeff Haniewich has been with WSLS since 2003 and has guided Southwest and Central Virginia through numerous storms over the years.

Jeff, the floor is yours.

Thanks, Justin! Growing up in Cleveland and going to countless Indians, Cavaliers, and Browns games, sports were always a huge part of my life. I couldn’t make my love of baseball my career... but I gave it the good ole college try! So onto my other love — weather!

Jeff Haniewich (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Hugo back in 1989 really sparked in interest in meteorology. My Mom and Dad let me stay home from school that late September day and watch live coverage and reports from the middle of that powerful hurricane. But once the amazement of these meteorologists being blown around by the strong winds and being pelted by the torrential, tropical rains wore off, I remember also being heartbroken seeing all the destruction left behind. I wanted to be in South Carolina doing anything I could do to help those whose lives were destroyed by this major hurricane.

Hurricane Hugo track (Source: NOAA)

