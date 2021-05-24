Get to know Your Local Weather Authority: Delaney Wearden

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast!

Another week, another opportunity to get to know a member of Your Local Weather Authority. This time, we’re chatting with Delaney Wearden about what got her interested in meteorology, her path in college and career and her experience in Roanoke so far.

Take it away, Delaney!

Delaney Wearden (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Thanks, Justin! When I was growing up, my dad always had The Weather Channel on. As a little kid, this was frustrating at times because I’d want to watch something a little more kid-friendly, but as I grew up, I became much more interested in the stories that were being told.

One night, we had a powerful storm move through San Antonio and it was in that moment that I decided I would become a meteorologist. The incredible storm had me wondering how weather happened. Why was this storm occurring? What ingredients had to be there to fuel a thunderstorm? I had so many questions.

Ad

Before long, I was applying to college. The University of Oklahoma was an easy choice as it is the best school in the country to study meteorology. What an exciting and very difficult time college was! Within a few years, I had earned my Bachelor of Science in meteorology with a minor in broadcast journalism.

Delaney Wearden (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Ad

Ad