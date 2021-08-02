Monday’s pleasant weather precedes some rain, early fall feel Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday is feeling much more pleasant, ever since we had a weak front move through the area Sunday. This brings us a slight dip in temperatures, with a nice breeze out of the west and northwest.

Expect highs Monday afternoon in the low to mid 80s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 8/2/2021

The key to Monday’s weather is the break in humidity. With dew points in the 50s, it’ll feel very pleasant out there.

Hour by hour dew points for Monday, 8/2/2021

Sunday’s front has essentially stalled south of here. This will be a focal point for multiple disturbances to ride north throughout the week. This means rain for at least the southern half of the area through midday Tuesday.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

We’ll turn drier throughout the day Tuesday, as high pressure to the north interjects some drier air into the equation.

FutureTracker - Tuesday evening

Regardless, high temperatures will only be in the 70s. This resembles your average afternoon temperatures in late September and early October, and will likely be the coolest day we’ve seen since late May.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 8/3/2021

Most of Wednesday looks dry outside the mountains. By Thursday, another area of low pressure rides north and gives us the chance for at least some morning showers.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 8/5/2021

Once that is to the east, we’ll start to see temperatures returning back to more typical August levels. In fact, we’ll likely head in the opposite direction this weekend and beyond, with above average temperatures forecast.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day temperature outlook as of 8/1/2021

