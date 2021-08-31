Tornado Warning issued for parts of Montgomery and Craig counties expires

Tornado warning issued for parts of Craig and Montgomery counties on Aug. 31, 2021

CARROLL COUNTY – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Montgomery County and Craig County.

The warning expired at 7:45 p.m. after being extended from its original 7:15 p.m. expiration time.

At 7:11 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blacksburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.

This warning was issued due to radar-indicated rotation, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations impacted include Sinking Creek, Huffman, Maggie, Simmonsville and Abbott.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Parts of Radford, as well as Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Merrimac, McDonalds Mill, Prices Fork and Walton were previously included in the warning.

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.