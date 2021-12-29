56º
Weather

Wrapping up 2021 with more unseasonable warmth

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, new year, New Years, unseasonable warmth
What we're tracking

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve loved the warmer weather over the past several days, you’ll love what we have in store through the weekend. Temperatures begin mild today and won’t budge very much this afternoon. Highs will return to the 60s and lower 70s.

Hourly

Along with the warmth, rain chances will increase. We’re looking at isolated to widely scattered rainfall in the coming days, however, our best chance for rain isn’t until this weekend. If you have any plans outdoors in the coming days, make sure to have a plan B.

POPs

It will finally feel like winter again as we begin the first week of 2022!

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

