Wrapping up 2021 with more unseasonable warmth

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve loved the warmer weather over the past several days, you’ll love what we have in store through the weekend. Temperatures begin mild today and won’t budge very much this afternoon. Highs will return to the 60s and lower 70s.

Hourly

Along with the warmth, rain chances will increase. We’re looking at isolated to widely scattered rainfall in the coming days, however, our best chance for rain isn’t until this weekend. If you have any plans outdoors in the coming days, make sure to have a plan B.

POPs

It will finally feel like winter again as we begin the first week of 2022!