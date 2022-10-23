Beautiful! Trend of chilly mornings, warm and bright afternoons to continue through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – The leaves continue to blossom in shades of yellow, orange and red thanks to our recent stretch of cold mornings and warm afternoons.

That trend is expected to continue throughout the next several days, including Sunday and Monday.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s by Monday, thanks to an added breeze out of the south.

High temperature forecast for 10/23 and 10/24/2022

One storm system in the Western U.S. is producing snow in the Rockies, which is not rare for this time of year.

Snow expected in the Rockies, Intermountain West and Cascades

It will then move east, producing the chance for severe weather in parts of the Plains and Deep South through Tuesday.

What we're tracking by Tuesday, 10/25/2022

We’ll see a few morning showers Wednesday before turning drier and brighter again.

This leads to pleasant weather Thursday, which is perfect timing for our Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms.

Hourly planner for WSLS's Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms on Thursday, 10/27/2022

Beyond that, we turn slightly cooler with rain chances increasing by next Sunday.

