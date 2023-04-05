June-like warmth continues Wednesday; changes coming for holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It will feel like late spring and early summer once again Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a partly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the south.
A front to the west will hog most of the moisture, but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out late afternoon into the evening.
We’ll still be warm Thursday - with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. This time, however, that front inches closer.
Showers and thunderstorms will be more present, though still not entirely widespread. These will start late morning into the afternoon.
After 1 or 2 p.m., most of these will be east of the Parkway. One or two may contain high wind gusts and/or hail, but the tornado threat is very low.
These mostly clear the area by evening, but this front will stall to our south.
We’ll, therefore, be on the cooler side of things Good Friday through Easter Sunday.
Waves of low pressure riding the front result in occasional showers Friday and Saturday. We’re mostly dry with decreasing cloud cover Easter Sunday.
