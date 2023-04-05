June-like warmth continues Wednesday; changes coming for holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It will feel like late spring and early summer once again Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a partly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the south.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 4/5/2023

A front to the west will hog most of the moisture, but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out late afternoon into the evening.

We’ll still be warm Thursday - with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. This time, however, that front inches closer.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/6/2023

Showers and thunderstorms will be more present, though still not entirely widespread. These will start late morning into the afternoon.

FutureTracker - 11 a.m. Thursday

After 1 or 2 p.m., most of these will be east of the Parkway. One or two may contain high wind gusts and/or hail, but the tornado threat is very low.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Thursday

These mostly clear the area by evening, but this front will stall to our south.

We’ll, therefore, be on the cooler side of things Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

How the wedge plays a role on our weather from Good Friday through Easter Sunday

Waves of low pressure riding the front result in occasional showers Friday and Saturday. We’re mostly dry with decreasing cloud cover Easter Sunday.

Forecast for Good Friday through Easter Sunday

Stay up to date on the holiday weekend forecast by downloading our 10 News and weather apps.