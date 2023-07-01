More storm chances through the holiday weekend | 10 p.m. Appcast - June 30, 2023

More storm chances are coming through the holiday weekend.

It’ll be stormy on Saturday for the most part, but some of those storms and showers stick around into Sunday.

And the question of the day – will the smoke stick around? There will be less smoke through the weekend, but what you can look forward to is the heat.

Marshall Downing joins us to give you a look at your Fourth of July weekend forecast.

