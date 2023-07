While most of us are dry now, we’re tracking the possibility of some strong storms throughout the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some of us until 10 p.m. tonight.

While most of us are dry now, we’re tracking the possibility of some strong storms throughout the region.

See more on your forecast by clicking here.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.