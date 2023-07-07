Understanding a Weather Authority Alert Day

Our mission is to prepare our viewers for severe and disruptive conditions in Southwest, Central and Southside Virginia.

10 News Weather Authority Purpose:

WSLS 10 news is committed to be overt in the approach to weather reporting that emphasizes the importance of preparation and safety during dangerous or extreme weather events. Weather Authority Alert Day (WAAD) allows advanced warning of dangerous or disruptive storms.

It’s a way for our meteorologists to give early notice, using their expertise and advanced weather forecasting technology to serve Roanoke Valley, Southside, NRV, Lynchburg, and the Highlands viewers, keeping them informed and protected. We also strive to keep the public informed and educated on weather-related issues so viewers can make informed decisions about their safety and well-being.