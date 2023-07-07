What constitutes a Weather Authority Alert Day? | Criteria & Thresholds

At Your Local Weather Authority, we are not about hyping and we never will be. This really is all about keeping you and your family safe and sound. That is and always will be our commitment to you. This will be a true team effort from every meteorologist and is not something we take lightly. Thank you for watching WSLS 10 and for trusting Your Local Weather Authority.

Severe Weather Threshold

Severe Thunderstorms

Hail the size of quarters or larger

60 MPH winds (generally the threshold for damaging wind)

Tornadoes

If a tornado is possible, a Weather Authority Alert Day will be issued

Hail

Quarter size or larger

Damaging wind

60 MPH or stronger

Flooding

If we think flash flooding is possible, we will issue a Weather Authority Alert Day (if you follow the Weather Prediction Center, that would include a slight risk —level 2 risk, for flooding or higher

Extreme Heat

If Extreme Heat Warnings are issued, a Weather Authority Alert Day will be issued. That means “feel like” temperatures of 110 degrees or above.

Winter Weather Threshold

Ice: 1/10 of an inch or greater

Snow: One Inch or more anywhere (minus the west slopes, which see a lot more snow every year)

Cold temps: Wind chill of 20 below zero OR if actual temperatures get close to zero

We will also if need be issue a Weather Authority Alert Day if we feel travel could be dangerous even if these thresholds are not met. For example if we have only a couple of hundredths of an inch ice, but roads are slick, we may make the call to issue a WAAD to make sure you are safe.

Tropical weather

While we don’t get any landfalling hurricanes here in our area, we do deal with the remnants of tropical systems quite a bit. And if any type of severe weather is expected (whether it is flooding, tornadoes, damaging wind, etc) from a tropical low, we will issue a Weather Authority Alert Day.

Air Quality Forecast

If we are in Code Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), we will also issue a Weather Authority Alert Day

Wind