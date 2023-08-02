Pleasantly warm before shower chances rise for some Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our welcomed break from humidity results in a pleasant stretch of weather that continues for us Wednesday.

High temperatures reach the 70s and 80s, which is just slightly below average for early August.

You may still notice haze from wildfire smoke in western Canada.

The likelihood of that getting close to the surface is pretty low, but it did make for an orange tinge to the supermoon Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a front to the southwest will usher in rain Thursday and shove any of that smoky haze northeast of us.

The chance for flooding Thursday will be highest in parts of Tennessee, where the threat for training thunderstorms (storms that move over the same area) is higher.

Flood risk higher in parts of Tennessee Thursday

Still, we’ll see occasional showers late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Occasional showers move in Thursday

These wrap up Friday morning.

Clouds linger, keeping temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ll be in between storm systems Saturday and Sunday, meaning that temperatures recover to more typical mid-summer levels.

The best and worst days to go to the pool this weekend

Storm chances rise by Monday, and some of those could be stronger given more wind above us.

Storm chances rise especially by Monday

To stay up to date on the latest forecasts, check back in periodically with our free weather app.