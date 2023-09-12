Scattered storms late Tuesday precede a fall feel later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday mimics Monday’s warm-up with pretty typical temperatures from start to finish.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/12/2023

You can feel a little added humidity in the air, though.

That warmth and humidity will team up with a cold front, giving us the chance for scattered storms later in the day and lasting into the night.

Hour-by-hour storm chances for Tuesday, 9/12/2023

While a few isolated downpours will be possible Wednesday, it looks as though the air will gradually turn less humid from morning to afternoon.

That kind of drop in humidity is something that will last us into the rest of the week.

Humidity levels drop later this week

A drop in humidity means a quicker drop in temperatures at night and each morning.

The coolest mornings since early June are on the way, giving us a fall feel to end the week.

Morning lows for Friday and Saturday

High school football games should be just about perfect weather-wise, as should some of the festivals going on in the area!

At the same time, this cold front will help push Hurricane Lee away from us.

Hurricane Lee pushed away from us by our cold front

More direct impacts will be possible from Cape Cod, Massachusetts up toward Nova Scotia, Canada.