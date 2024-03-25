Strong, slow-moving storm to bring rounds of mid-week rain locally

Weather alerts across the U.S. as of early Monday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a storm system that is bringing winter storm and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains, while bringing strong wind gusts and severe weather to the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

For us, it will bring in the chance for late morning and afternoon showers Tuesday. A few breaks in the action will occur before another round of rain mainly affects our weather Wednesday morning.

A look at rain chances broken down into day and night through Thursday, 3/28/2024.

Come Thursday, it’s all about the front’s exact location. At the moment, it appears as though the most rain we’d see Thursday (especially in the morning) would happen east of the Roanoke Valley.

Rain chances look highest near/east of the Roanoke Valley.

Rain totals through Thursday will be highest (possibly over an inch) in areas like Lynchburg and Southside. The farther west you go, the lesser the rain totals will be.

Here's a look at rain totals Tuesday through Thursday.

Once this storm passes, we’ll turn windy at times Good Friday. The weather stays pleasant Saturday, and it should stay fairly warm Easter Sunday.

An early look at the Easter weekend forecast.

A warm front nearby may trigger a few isolated showers. Aside from that, it looks breezy at times too.