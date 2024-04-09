57º
YOUR PHOTOS: Solar eclipse in Central, Southwest Virginia 🌒

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Solar Eclipse photos submitted via Pin It. (WSLS)

People across the region caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse Monday, a spectacular sight that won’t be visible again for 20 years.

We asked you to send us your photos of the eclipse, and you didn’t disappoint.

Now, we want to highlight some of your photos from the special event.

Have a photo or video of the eclipse that you’d like to share? You still can! Scroll to the bottom of this article to learn how.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of your photos of the 2024 solar eclipse:

1.

Brenda Shafer

Eclipse in Sedalia

0
Roanoke

2.

RJMastro

Cooper's Cove Road, Hardy, Va 24101

0
Roanoke

3.

Kgibsoncromer

Solar Eclipse 2024-Photos at Mt. Pleasant Library

1
Roanoke

4.

Kianna123

April 8th Solar Eclipse From Roanoke Va

0
Roanoke

5.

Kaylee Mundy

Could only see it for a few minutes because of the clouds. From Radford University!

0
Roanoke

6.

Amy Belcher
0
Roanoke

7.

cristen L. Austin

Eclipse 2024 over Smith Mountain Lake, VA.

1
Roanoke

8.

KrislynHenry

Waiting for a glimpse through the clouds at Parkway Church on the Mountain.

0
Roanoke

9.

maryblll
0
Roanoke

10.

DFrye
0
Roanoke

Want the chance to be featured? It’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel, and “Eclipse” as the category
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.

