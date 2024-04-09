YOUR PHOTOS: Solar eclipse in Central, Southwest Virginia 🌒

People across the region caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse Monday, a spectacular sight that won’t be visible again for 20 years.

We asked you to send us your photos of the eclipse, and you didn’t disappoint.

Now, we want to highlight some of your photos from the special event.

Have a photo or video of the eclipse that you’d like to share? You still can! Scroll to the bottom of this article to learn how.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of your photos of the 2024 solar eclipse:

Kianna123 April 8th Solar Eclipse From Roanoke Va 4 hours ago 0 Roanoke

Kaylee Mundy Could only see it for a few minutes because of the clouds. From Radford University! 6 hours ago 0 Roanoke

KrislynHenry Waiting for a glimpse through the clouds at Parkway Church on the Mountain. 5 hours ago 0 Roanoke

Want the chance to be featured? It’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel, and “Eclipse” as the category

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.