Cloudy skies move out later in the day as winds shift

ROANOKE, Va. – No doubt that Sunday will be the better day for outdoor activities this weekend as clearer skies and warmer temperatures build in.

Today's weather timeline

Today’s cloud cover plays the back and forth game. Overcast conditions through the morning, then a couple hours of gradual clearing with sunshine, then back to overcast conditions later on. High temperatures round off in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most.

Bihourly cloud cover for Saturday

Here is a look at cloud cover for the day. Some sunshine breaks out in the early afternoon.

A look at conditions early this afternoon

A couple of showers are possible this morning. This afternoon our winds will begin to shift and come out of the south. This will push any light showers off to the north, so we are mostly dry this afternoon.

Really warm next week

The next week is going to bring some really warm temperatures. Each and every day will feature above average temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a couple of isolated storms.

Monday brings hot temperatures

Monday could even bring record heat. Most spots across Southwest Virginia will be well into the 80s, but some spots will be pushing 90°!

