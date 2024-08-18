Feelin’ Like Fall!

ROANOKE, VA – If you weren’t a fan of the warmer summer temperatures, this week is certainly going to be for you.

Like fall

Sunday will mark the start of a significant cool down that will take place over the week. Most of the region will see highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of the rain will be to our east in the central part of the state.

Warm today

feeling nice

As we kick off the work week, temperatures will drop into the SEVENTYS. Nope. That’s not a typo. This week is going to be a nice taste of fall. Monday is the only other day this week where we could see a few traces of rain, with the rest of the week looking nice and sunny.

cooling down

cooling down this week

As for the tropics, Ernesto has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds just under 70 mph. As this storm ingests more dry air, it’ll continue to weaken as it heads to the north. Dangerous rip currents could affect beaches along the east coast, with choppy surf conditions likely over the next two days.

Dangerous Rip Currents Expected

After some nasty weather over the last two weeks, it appears we have an AMAZING week ahead! It’ll be a good week to get outside!