Winds of change blow across southwest and central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Wind advisories and winter weather alerts are still in effect for portions of the area. But, the wind and cold are far more widespread than any snow showers. Any alerts are scheduled to expire on Saturday.

Cold and windy conditions

There’s a wind advisory ongoing for areas along and to the west of the Parkway. Gusts might reach between 30 to 50 mph, so hold onto your hats! Lows tonight will fall into the 30s for the most part, but with the wind it will still feel like the 20s for the mountains. Bundle up tonight if headed to any high school football games!

Looking ahead to the weekend

Saturday's outlook

As the weekend rolls in, Saturday looks to offer a little bit of a mixed bag with sunnier skies in the east and cloudier conditions lingering out west. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s, and any early Saturday snow showers should taper off. It will still be blustery at times, so dress in layers if you’re heading out.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday brings warmer temperatures, climbing into the 50s and 60s, with a generous dose of sunshine all across the entire region. It looks like a great day to enjoy some time outdoors.

Monday will be even warmer with a few showers potentially returning for Tuesday. And right now there is a chance for some rain on both Thanksgiving and on Black Friday.