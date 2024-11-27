Clouds Build Ahead of Next Weather-Maker

Current weather conditions and temperature trends

ROANOKE, Va. – Good evening from the 10 News Weather Authority at the JES Weather Center! Temperatures across the region today were quite a bit above average, but those conditions will not be lasting for long. Lows this evening will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Upcoming weather system and its impacts

Attention shifts to a developing weather system moving toward our area. While an upper-level system has been affecting the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada, Virginia has remained unaffected thus far. However, there’s a new system forming, resulting in a low-pressure center with some associated fronts, set to bring rainfall to our region on Thanksgiving Day. This rain isn’t confined to Virginia; it’s expected up and down the East Coast, making for a wetter holiday.

Forecasted weather changes and scheduling impacts

Let’s break down the weather changes anticipated in the coming days. On Wednesday, you might want to keep that umbrella tucked away for most of the day despite the cloud cover building in. Rain could make its way to northern parts of Virginia by late evening. As for Thanksgiving Day, prepare for some early morning showers starting around 1 a.m. Expect the New River Valley, Highlands, Roanoke Valley, and Lynchburg to get wet by early Thursday. Later in the morning, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Southside Virginia may also see a rain shower. Planning some backyard football after the turkey feast? Be ready to dodge a few raindrops, as the showers might last until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. By 10 p.m., the precipitation will likely pass, leaving just some cloud cover behind.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will take a tumble over the next few days, so be sure to bundle up if you are out and about on Thanksgiving Day! As we roll into the rest of the week, expect temperatures to settle in the 50s and 40s. Make sure to plan accordingly and check out our weather updates, alerts, and radar. Capture and share your own weather moments this holiday by visiting Pin It at WSLS.com.