Chilly to start the week; warming up for first few days of spring

ROANOKE, Va. - In the final days of winter, temperatures will cool down a bit behind a cold front. This cold front, while weak, moves through late Sunday night and Monday morning.

It'll likely be enough to produce some snow showers in the western parts of Highland, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties overnight and Monday morning. While a stray flurry can't be ruled out west of I-81, most of us will stay dry.

We'll just turn cooler and breezy by Monday. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the 40s in the NRV and Highlands, but the low to mid 50s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

High pressure takes over Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in more dry weather and temperatures fairly seasonable for winter's home stretch.

Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, as the sun appears directly over the equator. This is referred to as the Vernal Equinox.

After Wednesday, a series of weak low pressure systems will surround the eastern U.S. Because these systems are separate/disjointed, we don't anticipate anything major.

At the moment, it looks like we'll see a few rain showers in the mountains Thursday afternoon. We're calling a 20% chance, as the air leading up to this will be very dry.

Afterward, the air starts to warm up. Right after the official start to spring, we see more 60s for highs int he forecast leading into next weekend.

