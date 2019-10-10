Drought persists with minimal chances for rain this week

ROANOKE, Va. - Most areas west of the Blue Ridge saw anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" of rain earlier this week, but that wasn't enough to quench the ground's thirst.

Since September 1, we are anywhere from two to five inches below normal on rainfall.

It's for that reason that the drought continues across the region. Now, this week's drought monitor is only valid at 8 a.m. Tuesday. This means it doesn't take into account the rain received Tuesday afternoon.

All of us are in a moderate drought, and we have been for a few weeks now. (The exception is northern Bath, Highland and one tiny part of Nelson County.)

Those of us still in the severe drought include towns like: Bland, Mechanicsburg, Dublin, Fort Chiswell, Narrows, Pearisburg, Glen Lyn, Pembroke, Newport, New Castle, Bent Mountain, Clearbrook, Boones Mill, Burnt Chimney, Wirtz, Moneta, Bedford, Virgilina, and Lexington.

While there's the chance for a passing shower west of the Parkway Saturday and in Southside Sunday, the next best chance for anything beneficial doesn't come until next Wednesday (10/16).

Burn bans remain in place for multiple counties in our area.

