Heat continues to build across southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - It'll be another hot day across southwest Virginia.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will return to the 80s and mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

Humidity levels will be slightly higher for the second half of the day.

There is a small chance of a few isolated thundershowers along and north of I-64 Sunday evening.

Monday will start off with plenty of sunshine.

Then, towards peak heating hours of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will bubble up.

The coverage will be pretty isolated.

Any precipitation that does develop will end near sundown.

Thunderstorm chances will continue for the rest of the work week with the best chance midweek, due to the remnants of Barry.

High temperatures will remain in the 80s and lower 90s.

