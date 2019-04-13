Tracking showers and storms for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A nearby boundary could stir up an isolated shower Saturday morning, otherwise it’s mostly cloudy and humid.

Highs are expected to top out in the 70s.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

The day will not be a washout by any means.

There will be a slight chance of a few showers or storms overnight into Sunday morning.

Any activity will be hit and miss.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up Sunday afternoon ahead of an incoming cold front.

The cold front will begin to push through the area late Sunday evening.

Current trends are keeping us under the clouds Sunday, which is good in this situation.

If we see sunshine Sunday afternoon, this will help to destabilize the atmosphere and lead to severe storms.

At this time, the main concern with some of these late day storms will be damaging wind gusts along with heavy downpours.

Still, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

The boundary clears the region early Monday morning and the wind will be gusty.

Afternoon temperatures for Monday will be in the 50s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

