TROPIC UPDATE: Next storm developing in the tropics

ROANOKE, Va. - September is usually an active month in the tropics, and continues to be just that. A storm currently near the Turks and Caicos has been given a high probability of becoming our next named storm, Humberto.

It will take some time, as it's moving into an area of high wind shear. Wind shear refers to change in wind direction and speed, which tropical systems typically don't like.

That's why, at the moment, rapid intensification is not forecast. Rather, this may be a slow development.

Where it goes is a very tricky aspect of the forecast, as there's no clear and defined center to the storm. That's why forecast data diverges on where to take this thing. It could end up anywhere from the East Coast to the Gulf Coast.

If the storm were to impact our area, it wouldn't be until mid-to-late next week. An East Coast path would likely result in little-to-no impact. A path that takes it through central Florida and then inland through the Carolinas could be potentially significant. A south Florida impact with a recurve north and west of here would mean a minor impact to our area.

We'll be watching this system's progression closely in the next few days, and we'll let you know if it's anything we need to be concerned with.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.