Suspect surrenders to LPD after hours-long standoff in Lynchburg

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, LPD, Standoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 47-year-old man surrendered to police after LPD attempted to serve a warrant at his residence Monday.

The LPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Burnette. The LPD showed up to his residence in the 1800 block of Grace Street.

LPD said that upon making contact Burnette fled into his residence and locked himself inside.

In response to the situation officers surrounded the residence and initiated multiple efforts to establish communication with Burnette, 10 News has learned.

As a precaution, LPD also blocked off several surrounding roadways and after several hours of negiotiation, Burnette surrendered without further incident.

