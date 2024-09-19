Reporter/MMJ

At Graham Media Group, we embrace innovation, creativity, and diversity within our news team. We provide an environment where you can unleash your potential as a reporter, connect deeply with the community, and contribute to a culture of transparency and trust. We seek a dynamic, energetic, and passionate news reporter who thrives on engaging with and enriching our community across all platforms, including on-air, online, and social media. Breaking away from the traditional constraints of television news, we are searching for an individual ready to pivot seamlessly between collecting news for our broadcasts and digital platforms and updating our live stream audience in real-time. If you are a reporter with the skills to light up the screen, captivate an audience, and bring the news to life, we invite you to join our forward-thinking team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a Multi-Media Journalist for Graham Media Group, you’ll need keen news judgment to identify stories in our communities with real audience impact. With a focus on innovative storytelling, you will shoot and edit your stories to add value to all of our station’s linear and digital platforms. An understanding of the kind of content audiences seek out is paramount. Passion and creativity are also vital for this role and our newsroom. The ideal candidate is passionate about connecting with the community and using transparency and authenticity to build trust and rapport with viewers. This position offers exciting opportunities for growth within an organization committed to reinventing how news is delivered.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Engage viewers with compelling storytelling across all platforms, prioritizing clarity, engagement, and innovation.

Generate unique story ideas daily, demonstrating a keen understanding of the community’s pulse and what resonates with viewers.

Showcase exceptional reporting skills, responding promptly to breaking news with accuracy and poise.

You aim to act as a “guide” in stories, demonstrating a solid connection to the community through active and engaging reporting.

Employ a transparent reporting process, weaving behind-the-scenes content, when possible, into storytelling to enhance viewer understanding and trust.

Participate in editorial meetings with potential lead stories, ready to develop them from conception to on-air presentation.

Collaborate with news management, producers, and other team members to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive news coverage strategy.

Maintain a robust network of contacts, leveraging these relationships to break exclusive news and provide depth to your reporting.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

· You should have at least 2-3 years of experience in a TV news setting, where you’ve honed your storytelling, live reporting, and news-gathering skills.

· We prefer that you have a college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

· You should have a clear, energetic, and engaging presence on camera.

· You need sharp interviewing skills and can jump in to shoot and edit videos when needed.

· You’re skilled with the latest computer software, newsroom systems, smartphone tech, and social media platforms.

· Ability to effectively work with tight deadlines.

· A valid driver’s license and a driving record considered acceptable by the company.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Experience in various reporting formats, including experimental video strategies and non-traditional storytelling techniques.

A history of original enterprise reporting that demonstrates an impact on the community.

Familiarity with multimedia storytelling, including using graphics and data to enhance stories.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to News Director, Scott Flannigan at sflannigan@wsls.com.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.