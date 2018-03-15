Eat at Chipotle, help the MDA this Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Heading to Chipotle on Friday will do more than just satisfy your burrito craving.

The restaurant chain is teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to have 50 percent of proceeds be donated to the MDA.

To make sure your order helps the cause, do one of the following:

Wear green Show the picture below Tell the cashier you are supporting the MDA

Chipotle restaurants in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are participating in this event.

The offer is valid for orders placed between 10:45 a.m. and close.

