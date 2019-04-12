Kids can design their own free Avengers bags this Saturday at JCPenney stores

ROANOKE, Va. - Avengers, assemble at JCPenney this Saturday!

The store is hosting a free superhero event to celebrate the upcoming release of "Avengers: Endgame."

Kids are encouraged to attend dressed up as their favorite superhero to decorate a Marvel Avengers cinch bag they'll be given at the event.

The crafting will happen from 11 a.m. to noon and all children must be with an adult.

After enjoying this fun craft, parents and kids can shop for Avengers products -- featuring Marvel Lego sets, T-shirts, pajamas, watches and action figures -- in the JCPenney kids department.

Parents will also receive a bonus coupon, which is only valid Saturday, for 20 percent off all Hasbro toys.

All of JCPenney's Kids Zone workshops take place on the second Saturday of each month and attending adults receive a 10 percent off one-day coupon, which can be combined with other active coupons for maximum savings.

