Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam's Club and others recalled

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Several types of buns sold at national grocery chains are being voluntarily recalled, just after the holiday weekend.

Flowers Foods says the recall is due to the possible presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced to the buns during production and could pose a choking hazard.

The buns were distributed to several states, including Virginia.

Visit the Flowers Foods website for a full list of stores included in the recall.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.