Yes, you read the title of this week's Hill City Scene correctly. And since you're probably more curious about that, I'm going to make you wait a bit longer to learn what's happening.

Calling all parents! Looking for a night without the kids? Well, look no further than the Lynchburg Humane Society on Friday because it's Parents Night Off. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can drop your kids off and do whatever you please because it's YOUR night! Your kids will be fine, making Oreo turkeys, playing some kitten bingo and some making other Thanksgiving-related crafts. Since it's the Humane Society, the kids will be able to play with some animals while they're there. Spots are limited and it costs $20 for one child and $15 for each additional child.

Now, the moment you've all been waiting for... tomorrow night, Tres Mure is hosting a Twerk-A-Thon! The King of Twerk, Kstylis, will be there both hosting and performing. This 21-and-over only party is certainly for the late-night crowd as it begins at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. (Sorry to any of you parents hoping to drop off your kids and go twerk) Kstylis won't be the only music for the night. 1 Thou Wow, DJ One Way, Playboii Pesto Jimmy to Swimmy and DJ Purple Haze will also be there.

On Saturday, you can bring your favorite little princess to spend time with other princesses at the Frosted Princess Meet & Greet. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. head to the River Ridge Mall Food Court for a magical time with Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, and the Snow Sisters. By "Snow Sisters," Chick-fil-A means Anna and Elsa, but if they were to publish that, they'd likely get sued by Disney, so they're playing it safe. Princesses can take free pictures with the "Snow Sisters" and get a free cookie with every kid's meal purchased during the event (while supplies last).

It's not going to be a great weekend weather-wise in the Hill City. Saturday will be rainy, barely making it to 40 and Sunday will just get into the 50s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

