Hill City Scene: A Farewell to Summer

Celebrate the last weekend of summer with a great selection of food, drinks and entertainment around the Hill City. Here are five fun events to look out for this weekend!

No need to book that flight to Rome; Italy is coming to Lynchburg! On Friday night, head over to Riverviews Artspace Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. for Viva L'Italia! A Celebration of All Things Italian. There will be a cash bar with a selection of Italian wines and light cuisine, as well as pasta-making demonstrations and tastings. The event will also feature Italian games, trivia and live music. Mamma Mia!

If you're in the mood for great live hip hop music from talented local artists, Rap Royalty will be hosted at Speakertree Record Shop from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. Seven local artists will perform at the event. Tickets will be $5 at the door and 50 percent of ticket sales will go towards Shaquille Cook's "Keepin' it Real with Shaquille" Outstanding Student Scholarship.

What better way to celebrate the end of summer than spending a little time outside with some delicious food and drinks? The 10th Annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival will be held Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. More than 75 different options of craft beer, wine and cider from around Virginia will be available, plus great food, local artisans and live music. Tickets start at $20.

Hoping to beat the heat this weekend? The Daura Gallery at the University of Lynchburg will be one of the participating locations for the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. Guests can peruse more than 2,500 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures, all in the comfort of air conditioning! The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is free to the public.

If you're looking for the purr-fect chill weekend activity, Cat Yoga may help you get those paws-itive vibes you're looking for! The event will be hosted on Saturday at 12 p.m. at The Vibe Studio of Lynchburg. Kittens who are up for adoption will roam around the studio during the class. The class is free, but will be accepting donations with 100% going to Central Virginia Regional Rescue.

