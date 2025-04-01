My Hometown’s Best Terms and Conditions

The Graham Media Group Terms of Use are incorporated here by reference. For additional good and valuable consideration, including the opportunity to submit Material in connection with the Hometown Best promotion, I agree to be bound by the terms and conditions set forth below.
- The Hometown Best promotion, as described in more detail in related WSLS broadcast and digital content, (“Promotion”) begins on April 1, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. and ends on May 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m
- To the maximum extent permitted by law, I for myself and my personal representatives, heirs, successors, administrators, and assigns, hereby hold harmless, release, indemnify and discharge from liability Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC (“WSLS”) and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of their officers, directors, agents, and employees (“WSLS Parties”) from all causes of action, claims, demands, liabilities, suits, contracts, debts, monetary sums, damages, losses, costs, injuries and rights of any kind or nature whatsoever, in law or equity, including, but not limited to, all economic damages, expenses of any kind (including without limitation attorney’s fees), loss of business opportunities, embarrassment, mental anguish, loss of consortium or companionship or services and loss of employment incurred arising from or related to Materials uploaded in connection with the Promotion, whether existing now or that later may accrue in favor of me or any person who may or could assert any claim on behalf of or through me.
- I consent to the WSLS Parties for the use of my name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof (“Likeness”), without further obligation to me, in any advertising and promotional materials that may be broadcast and/or published by the WSLS Parties in any media, including on the Internet, without territorial, time, use or other limitation and with no right of approval by me. My written consent shall be given via electronic transmission of affirmative assent to these terms via the WSLS website.
- I further represent and warrant that I have obtained written consent from all identifiable individuals depicted in my Material for the WSLS Parties use of their Likeness, without further obligation to them, in any advertising and promotional materials that may be broadcast and/or published by the WSLS Parties in any media, including on the Internet, without territorial, time, use or other limitation and with no right of approval by them.
- I agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the WSLS Parties from and against any and all liability, loss, damage, claim (whether valid or invalid), cost or action, and associated costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees), that may arise out of or in connection with my breach of any representation or warranty.