Daytime Kitchen: Buttercream Icing, Decorating Tips with Gobblecakes

ROANOKE - Kennedy is here from Gobblecakes with a tasty Buttercream Icing recipe and some tips for our hosts (and our viewers) to step-up their decorating game. Plus, hear why they're involved in this year's Annual Blacksburg Restaurant week and preview their specials!



Buttercream

6 ounces - PASTERIZED Egg Whites

24 ounces - Powder Sugar

3 Cups - Cold Cubed Unsalted Butter

In a stand mixer on lowest speed mix pasteurized egg whites and powder sugar together. Once incorporated together, stop mixer, scrape the sides of the bowl and slowly bring to a high speed and whip together for about 10 minutes or until firm peaks form.

Refrigerate butter until firm but not hard. Cut into small/medium cubes.

Once eggs whites and powder sugar are formed, add a few cubes at a time mixing on medium speed.

When all butter is added, set mixer on high speed for 3 - 5 minutes or until white and fluffy.

* Chef note: once all butter is added, place plastic wrap around mixer to help keep buttercream in the bowl and not all over the kitchen *

