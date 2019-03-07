Daytime Kitchen: Ham and Swiss Quiche Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350°. Whisk together the eggs, milk and butter in a large bowl; stir in the cheese and the remaining ingredients. Portion the mixture between 12 lightly greased, standard-size non-stick muffin cups; place on a baking sheet. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and set. Remove from the oven; cool 3 minutes. Gently loosen the quiche muffins with a small offset spatula; remove from the pan.