Daytime Kitchen: Ham and Swiss Quiche Muffins

ROANOKE - Laura Buxenbaum from the Dairy Alliance helps us avoid "Diet Disasters" while kick-starting a healthier lifestyle. Plus, she's sharing a recipe for Ham & Swiss Quiche Muffins.
Ham and Swiss Quiche Muffins
PREP TIME: 8 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 22 MINUTES
TOTAL TIME: 30 MINUTES
Prepare this high protein breakfast the day before serving, if desired. Cover and chill. Reheat the quiche muffins in the microwave on High power, covered, 20 seconds or until hot.
Notes
Source of recipe: Rebecca Gordon, Buttermilk Lipstick
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/2 cup diced ham
- 1/4 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 2 tablespoons diced pimiento
- 1 tablespoon minced green onion
- 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°. Whisk together the eggs, milk and butter in a large bowl; stir in the cheese and the remaining ingredients. Portion the mixture between 12 lightly greased, standard-size non-stick muffin cups; place on a baking sheet. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and set. Remove from the oven; cool 3 minutes. Gently loosen the quiche muffins with a small offset spatula; remove from the pan.
