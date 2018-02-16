Daytime Kitchen: Thai Coconut Soup

ROANOKE - Rachel Doyle from Hazelbea Catering is here with a delicious Thai recipe using heart healthy Coconut Milk.

Thai Coconut Chicken (Thom Kha Gai)



INGREDIENTS:

Serves 4-6



For the coconut broth:

1 TBLS whole coriander

1 TBLS whole black peppercorns

1 TBLS whole mustard seeds

3 stalks lemongrass, cleaned, smashed and chopped (optional)

1 cup chicken stock or 1 tsp chicken stock base

(1) 16 ounce can coconut milk or light coconut milk

1'' knob of fresh galangal OR ginger

2 cloves garlic, smashed

6 dried kaffir lime leaves

Squeeze of lime juice

1 bird's eye chili, jalapeno, or serrano chili

Salt and pepper to taste



For the stir fry:

8 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1″ pieces and seasoned with salt and pepper OR leftover chicken, cut or shredded

2 tablespoons sesame oil (or coconut oil) divided

2 zucchini, cut into 1/2″ x 2″ spears

1 red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, sliced

½ lb mushrooms, sliced

half a yellow onion, sliced

1 teaspoon of fresh ginger, grated

2 cloves of garlic, grated or finely minced

1.5 TBLS tamari or soy sauce

Garnish: chopped cilantro, chopped scallions, lime wedge, sliced Thai chilies or jalapenos

2 cups cooked jasmine rice (or cauliflower rice or a baked sweet potato for Paleo/Whole30), for serving



INSTRUCTIONS

Turn heat to medium-low and in a medium saucepan, add all whole spices and toast until fragrant or popping (do not burn!) Add ginger, garlic, lemongrass, coconut milk, chicken stock chilies and kaffir lime and lime juice. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 30 minutes while you complete the rest of the recipe.

Heat a wok or your largest skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil and cook the chicken breast until golden brown and cooked thru, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally and soy sauce and simmer for last 30 seconds. Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate.

With the heat still over high, add another tablespoon of sesame or coconut oil in the wok. Add in all the vegetables and season with salt and pepper. Cook the vegetables until starting to brown slightly on the edges, but still crisp tender, about 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and ginger, cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Strain the coconut milk, add to veggies and stir to combine. Add the chicken back in, and cook for another few minutes until heated thru.

Spoon the coconut chicken thai curry over rice (or cauliflower rice ) and serve warm. Top with or serve desired garnishes on the side.

Leftovers will keep in an airtight container for 5 days.

