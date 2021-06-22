Level up your social media skills with these $20 online courses

The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle has everything you need to know to curate an online presence that can provide you with income, exposure and a creative outlet.

Social media and the internet consist of many moving parts. When it comes to maintaining a brand, it’s not always easy to develop an engaging social media presence.

Whether you have a large audience or are just getting started, information on best practices can help you build an active audience. The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle has everything you need to know to curate an online presence that can provide you with income, exposure and a creative outlet.

With 15 courses and 527 lessons, this bundle covers various platforms and strategies for creating content and ensuring that it reaches people’s feeds. Apply the skills you learn in this bundle to your passion project, professional pursuits and personal social media.

The Blogger Masterclass is perfect for anyone starting a blog or looking to take theirs to the next level. Skills in this course including building a website with WordPress, a great skill to add to your resume. For current and aspiring fashion bloggers, a specialized course by Louise Croft shows you exactly what you need to build your blog. Meanwhile, video bloggers can hone in on their skills with the Vlogging: Learn YouTube Secrets to Become a Success course. This covers technical tips as well as tools to grow a following as a YouTuber.

Influencers wouldn’t be who they are today without Instagram. The How to Become an Instagram Influencer and 2021 Instagram Marketing Guide show you how to use the platform to best engage with followers to promote your brand and products.

Instagram may be the ultimate visual medium, but almost all popular platforms use images as a central communication tool. Learn the basics of shooting and editing photos that stand out in people’s feeds. Then, find your niche with courses on food photography, travel photography, selfie-taking and smartphone photography.

Two courses show you how to design social media graphics with Photoshop, XD, Canva and stencil. Additional courses provide general information about social media and influencer marketing for a wide variety of fields.

The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle lives up to the name with a versatile knowledge base that will fuel you through all your social media pursuits. Priced at $19.99, you get each course for less than $1.50. Take advantage of this limited-time deal to learn all you can about social media communication and influencing.

