This smartwatch is multi-functional and on sale for less than $35 for a limited time

Keeping track of your health and fitness is important, especially if you have a health condition that needs to be closely monitored or if you’re a super active person that likes to keep tabs on your fitness lifestyle.

Smartwatches are a great way to do this but finding one that fits your budget and your needs can sometimes be a daunting task.

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartwatch that does all the things make sure to add The ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch to your list because this next-generation gadget has it all and it’s on sale for under $35.

Not only can you receive text messages and call alerts with this smartwatch but you can also check the weather, control your music, set reminders and use it as a remote camera shutter.

As far as the health features, The ChronoWatch gives you it all. You can easily track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned and mileage.

It will also monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and even your sleep and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it if you’re sweating or if it accidentally gets wet.

The feature that completes this smartwatch is the colorful and large touchscreen that makes it easy to read and easy to navigate.

With a full 3 hours charge the ChronoWatch will last up to 7 days and all you have to do to start is simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth.

If you’re ready to step into the next generation of smartwatches, the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch is a steal on sale now for only $32.97. That’s a savings of over $160 off the regular price of $199 but it’s only for a limited time.

