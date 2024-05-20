Warm and sunny conditions to kick off the week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday would be a great day to get out and enjoy the outdoors if possible. The bicycle forecast makes a return as dry weather moves in for the day.

It will be a good day to go for a ride

Afternoon temperatures are scattered about the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overhead.

Do you have a cool weather picture? You can Pin It here.

Warming up nicely

The grass has been growing quickly across the region, hasn’t it? Good thing we’re staying dry and warm the next several days. Because of this, the mowing forecast has green lights through Wednesday.

Good to go these next couple days

We are tracking really warm temperatures this week, and the next shot for storms. Thankfully the rain holds off for a couple of days before returning on Thursday.

Rain chances return late week

Have a look at how much warmer temperatures will be compared to average highs. Wednesday could feature temperatures close to 90 degrees in some spots!

Really warm to start off the week

