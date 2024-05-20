61º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Warm and sunny conditions to kick off the week!

Each day gets warmer and warmer with limited rain chances until the end of the week

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: extended forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, warm, warm temperatures, summer, spring, Rain, rain showers, storms, thunderstorms, mild, muggy, fog
Warm and partly cloudy

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday would be a great day to get out and enjoy the outdoors if possible. The bicycle forecast makes a return as dry weather moves in for the day.

It will be a good day to go for a ride

Afternoon temperatures are scattered about the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overhead.

Do you have a cool weather picture? You can Pin It here.

Warming up nicely

The grass has been growing quickly across the region, hasn’t it? Good thing we’re staying dry and warm the next several days. Because of this, the mowing forecast has green lights through Wednesday.

Good to go these next couple days

We are tracking really warm temperatures this week, and the next shot for storms. Thankfully the rain holds off for a couple of days before returning on Thursday.

Rain chances return late week

Have a look at how much warmer temperatures will be compared to average highs. Wednesday could feature temperatures close to 90 degrees in some spots!

Really warm to start off the week

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos