Master those tough interview questions with this #1 job interview prep app

If you're looking for a good way to spruce up your interview skills check out Huru Job Interview Prep Coach.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Are you searching for a new job or career? If so, you’re probably gearing up for the interview process to take place. If the thought of interviewing makes you feel queasy and weak in the knees, there’s an easy way to take care of that.

If you’re looking for a good way to spruce up your interview skills check out Huru Job Interview Prep Coach. Huru is the perfect solution for job seekers that are preparing for interviews and right now you can land a lifetime subscription for only $69.

With Huru, you can practice as many interviews as you want and get feedback with AI. Within the app there are over 20K+ pre-made mock interviews with more than 300 positions so every question that you can imagine will be asked is there.

Ad

The Huru app also generates interview questions from any job offers listed on popular job boards such as Linkedin, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, Monster, and Glassdoor and tips on how to answer each of those questions. You also have the option to watch the recording of your interview answers and get real-time facial expression feedback.

This #1 job interview preparation app is pretty simple for most people to use.

All you have to do is scan the QR code of the job posting from the job board with Huru Google Chrome Extension, select the profession you’re interviewing for, take the interview and receive feedback.

Now you’ll be ready with confidence for interview questions like, “How do you deal with the pressures of stressful working situations?” and “What can you bring to the company?”

If you’re looking to hone in on your interviewing skills and want to nail your next interview, don’t wait to grab this deal.

Ad

Get the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $69.00. That’s a nice savings of 95% off the regular price of $1,393 but only for a short time.

Prices subject to change