Grab dinner for two this Valentine’s Day with this $100 Restaurant.com eGift card for only $20

Few things cause as much consternation as what to give your significant other on Valentine’s Day. The pressure becomes even greater if you’re in a new relationship and are getting a feel for the wishes and likes of a new partner. Even couples who have accumulated years together aren’t immune to the stresses of finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Flowers and jewelry won’t always do the trick. You can’t go wrong with a good meal. This Valentine’s Dinner for 2: Two $100 Restaurant.com eGift Cards for $20 fits the bill. Enjoy a nice meal with your significant other without breaking the bank. This deal is available through Feb. 6. No coupon is needed. More than 62,000 well-known and local favorite restaurants are available through Restaurant.com. Popular national favorites like House of Blues, IHOP and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit are among fan favorites. There’s no pressure, either, to visit a brick-and-mortar restaurant to enjoy this deal. You can also use it for takeout or delivery – if you want to take it easy at home with a bottle of wine and not deal with trekking to a physical restaurant.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/v8xwU8g-7SMWhile

This deal packs its punch, you could unlock additional savings through restaurant-specific coupons. More than 500,000 deals are added daily, and new ones are presented monthly. Here’s how it works: you’ll need to purchase your Restaurant.com gift card and redeem it on the website via a desktop device. After that, you’ll be able to scour the available restaurants in your area. It should be noted, though, that some restaurants might have terms that require patrons to spend a minimum amount to use the eGift card. There isn’t much time left between now and Valentine’s Day. So rather than fret over what to buy, take off the pressure by purchasing this deal today and enjoy a meal with that special person in your life.

Prices subject to change.