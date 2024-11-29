Grab a three-pack of this wallet tracker card for $80 during Black Friday

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As practical as the AirTag is for us forgetful folks, there’s one downside—their design can leave an awkward lump in your wallet. That’s why we love the KeySmart® SmartCard.

The wallet tracker card is the ultimate AirTag dupe. This one fits perfectly in your wallet, works with the same Find My tracking system as the AirTag, and it’s rechargeable. Just in time for Black Friday, it’s available for only $79.97 (reg. $119) with free shipping!

Instead of trying to wedge your AirTag into your wallet or small bag pocket, you can neatly slide the SmartCard in. It’s so slim that you might forget it even exists...at least until you forget where you put your wallet. When that happens, just open the Apple Find My tracker app on your iPhone and check where you left it.

Never tracked an item with Apple’s app? It’s so user-friendly that your grandma could figure it out. Simply view the map and see if your wallet is at home. Did you leave it at Trader Joe’s? You’ll know exactly where to start your search. The app will also notify you when you leave something behind on your phone or car display so it doesn’t happen in the first place!

If your wallet is actually in your house, you can have the SmartCard play a sound and follow the noise to find your wallet. You might just discover it fell through your couch cushions or sitting in the jacket pocket you wore yesterday. Either way, you could save time (and a whole lot of stress!) when you can find your wallet in a pinch. This might even be the perfect holiday gift for the forgetful loved one on your shopping list.

