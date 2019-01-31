Radford superintendent says new app is 'lifesaving'

RADFORD - A local school district says a new app they're using is lifesaving.



We first told you about the STOPit app in December, when Radford Public Schools were testing it.



Students can anonymously report anything concerning to school officials--- from cyberbullying to threats of violence or self-harm. The reports can include text, photos or video.

School Superintendent Rob Graham, says after a month of using STOPIt, the program is a success and it saved a life.

They had reports of a possible attempted suicide and were able to stop it.

They are seeing other positives as well.



"We are seeing an increase in attendance as the culture and environment of school the students are able to report anonymously that they may be bullied. We're also having some success in helping students that are having some emotional issues as well. It is well worth the money spent," said Graham.



Graham says they had some false reports the first couple of days, but for the most part it's worked really well. He says they will continue using it.

STOPit is used in schools and workplaces around the world.

Danville just started using the app this month, too.

STOPit says 54 schools in Virginia use the app and schools average between 30-40 reports a year.

