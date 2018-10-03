Radford University receives $8 million donation, renames business college, provides scholarships

LEFT TO RIGHT: Radford University President Brian Hemphill, his wife, Marisela, Sandy Davis, Jack Davis. Credit: @BrianOHemphill on Twitter

RADFORD, Va. - After more than 30 years, the College of Business & Economics at Radford University has a new name thanks to an $8 million donation.

The university announced Wednesday that the college is now the Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis College of Business and Economics after the donation from the Davises.

The donation is the largest private donation in university history, according to Radford University.

Part of the donation will also go toward creating the Davis Scholars program which will help 80 students a year.

The college was founded in 1978 as the School of Business & Professional Studies, according to Radford University.

