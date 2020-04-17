You should revisit these 11 movie franchises while quarantined

Are you over binging TV shows, and need some good movies to watch?

We may be living in the golden age of television, but nothing is better than the magic of movies, right? Luckily for us, there are tons of films that have gone on to become major movie franchises, with sequel after sequel bringing back some of the most beloved characters of all time.

So, if you want to take a break from binging “The Office” for the 10th time and want to dig in to some classics, consider watching these movie franchises from front to back.

‘Harry Potter’

Once Hagrid said that famous line, “You’re a wizard, Harry,” an entire generation of children became obsessed with the Wizarding World author J.K. Rowling had created.

While most fans would argue the books are better than the movies, you can’t deny that the filmmakers brought magic to life in these eight epic movies. Lots of TV stations have “Harry Potter” marathons running, so be on the lookout.

‘Star Wars’

Writer and director George Lucas created a movie about a team of rebels fighting evil in a galaxy far, far away, and it’s gone on to become one of the most influential movie franchises of all time.

Nine movies later, which spanned over 30 years in the making, and fans still can’t get enough of “Star Wars.” Now that the main storyline of movies is complete, be on the lookout for more spin-offs, like “Rogue One” that came out a few years ago. If you’ve never watched a single “Star Wars” movie, you can find almost all of them on Disney+.

‘Lord of the Rings’

The “Lord of the Rings” movies may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is no denying just how epic the films are. Similar to “Harry Potter," many fans believe the books to be better, but it’s hard to pack hundreds of pages into a two-hour movie.

‘Hunger Games’

The best part about the “Hunger Games” movies is just how real they feel. Sure, the movies are based off dystopian-style books, but the fact that the world these characters live in used to be America makes it all the more haunting. Jennifer Lawrence is amazing as the main character, Katniss, and this really solidified her as an A-list actress.

‘Toy Story’

A lot of the movie franchises are for teens and adults, but the “Toy Story” movies are great because the entire family can enjoy them. Plus, a lot of adults who have kids of their own now went and saw the original “Toy Story” movie when they were young. These will make you laugh, they’ll make you cry, and Tom Hanks is in all of them, so you can’t really go wrong here. Plus, if you have Disney+, you can watch all of them in a row.

‘Marvel’

Anyone who has gone to see a Marvel movie knows that there are a ton of them. Like, more than we can count.

That being said, if you need some entertainment to fill the void of boredom, these are great movies to do just that. The cool thing about the Marvel movies too, is that a lot of the characters have their own films.

So if you don’t really care for Iron Man, you can skip those movies and just focus on Captain America. Again, a lot of these are on Disney+ for you to watch.

‘James Bond’

There are decades worth of “James Bond” movies that you could watch, and they’re each iconic and memorable in their own ways. The style of the films has also evolved over the years. At first, Bond was a womanizer who also happened to be a secret agent, and as time went on, the films seem to be more about fighting crime.

‘Fast and Furious’

Can you believe there are seven “Fast and Furious” movies out there? It seems wild that there can be so many movies in a franchise about cars, but clearly, there is an audience for them.

Just like the Marvel movies, doing a binge of these can sure buy up a lot of free time that you’re probably trying to fill until quarantine is over. Binge away!

‘Despicable Me’

Who knew that an animated movie about a bunch of yellow minions and an evil genius who wants to steal the moon would become such a hit? Where other animated films border on more cute and heartwarming, “Despicable Me” does a wonderful job being, cute, heartwarming and incredibly funny.

‘Twilight'

We can all thank the “Twilight” movies for making vampires cool again, right? Before, they were demonic and evil, but thanks to the books and movies, vampires became cool, sexy and weirdly relatable.

‘Jurassic Park’

Dinosaurs! What can be cooler than dinosaurs, right?

What made the original Jurassic Park movies so neat is that humans had never seen actual dinosaurs before, so it was incredible to see them come to life in a movie. The latest addition of “Jurassic Park” movies are even better, thanks to technology. Now the dinosaurs look even more real to viewers.

Your turn to tell us: Did we miss anything?